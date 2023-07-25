JKNHM releases June 2023 ranking of public health facilities

In the first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Govt Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by Jammu Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home Srinagar, GMC Baramulla and Govt. LalDed Hospital, Srinagar. Bottom five in this category include SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, Children Hospital, Bemina , Govt. Dental College, Jammu , GMC Handwara and GMC Kathua.