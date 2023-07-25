JKNHM releases June 2023 ranking of public health facilities

Srinagar, July 25: J&K National Health Mission (JKNHM) today released the ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e-Sahaj) for the month of June 2023.
In the first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Govt Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by Jammu Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home Srinagar, GMC Baramulla and Govt. LalDed Hospital, Srinagar. Bottom five in this category include SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, Children Hospital, Bemina , Govt. Dental College, Jammu , GMC Handwara and GMC Kathua.
In the category of District Hospitals first rank has been clinched by DH Budgam followed by DH Shopian, DH Samba, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and DH Bandipora. Bottom five in this category include DH Kulgam, MCCH Anantnag, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar, DH Reasi and DH Ramban.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been clinched by CHC Banihal followed by CHC Seer, CHC Sohanjana, CHC Rajpora and CHC Marh. Bottom five in this category include CHC Kalakote, CHC Bhaderwah, CHC Taryath, CHC Kralpora and CHC Rohama.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) & UPHCs, first rank has been clinched by PHC Mattan followed by PHC Sallar, PHC Boniyar, PHC Kakapora and PHC Changa. Bottom five in this category include PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu ,PHCMachil and PHC Keran.
Hospital ranking has been assigned for different categories of facilities i.e. Associated Hospitals, Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, CHCs and PHCs. The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of June 2023, on a real time basis. The detailed list of facilities is shared on NHM website.
J&K Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J& (JK e-sahaj) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor for different types of facilities like Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New type PHCs. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Govt. of India.