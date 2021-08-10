JKNPF delegation calls on Lt Governor

The delegation of JKNPF led by its President Sh. Sheikh Muzaffar discussed with the Lt Governor various developmental issues and issues pertaining to the progress of youth.

The members of the delegation also put forth the demands of reservation for Pashto speaking community of Kashmir, besides the upgradation of hospital in Kund valley and a GDC at AchgozaPulwama.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation observed that the UT administration is establishing a direct connect with the youth and is providing them opportunities through a number of unprecedented initiatives and schemes catering to their requirements.

He further said that the UT government is continuously working to provide platforms in order to fulfill the aspirational needs of our youth.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation for appropriate redressal of their issues and demands on merit.