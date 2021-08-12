JKNPP to celebrate Independence Day in Jammu, Srinagar

Jammu, Aug 11: Prof Bhim Singh, President of J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) has invited all District Presidents and Members of the Secretariat for the celebration of Independence Day on August 15, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. at JKNPP Headquarters in Jammu & Srinagar.
According to a statement issued here, “the Working Committee members and office bearers of the Secretariat are also attending get-together at 2.00 p.m. JKNPP also urged the Lt. Governor of J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha to release all those detained under J&K Public Safety Act. The Block Presidents of JKNPP are also requested to hold celebrations at every block level.”