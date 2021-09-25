Kashmir
JKPCC chief G A Mir congratulates Waseem Ahmad Bhat for qualifying UPSC CSE 2020
Mir described Waseem an inspiration for the youth of J&K.
Srinagar Sep 25: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday congratulated Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Bragam Dooru in south Kashmir's for qualifying the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020.
In a statement sent to Greater Kashmir, Mir hailed the hard work of Waseem, describing him an inspiration for others and also congratulated his parents for their efforts behind the success of their son.
"I was delighted to learn about the success of Waseem in UPSC examination with 225 rank and congratulate him for this great achievement," JKPCC President added and wished Waseem all the success in his career.