JKPCC expresses concern over ‘deteriorating security situation’

Srinagar, May 13 : The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC)Friday strongly condemned killing of Policeman Riyaz Ahmad Thoker by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama, terming the killing ghastly, inhuman and mindless act.
In a statement, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) expressed serious concern over unabated bloodshed of policemen and innocent civilians in Kashmir. The regular incidents of killings are disappointing and matter of grave concern, attributing to fear psychosis amongst the citizens
JKPCC slammed the deteriorating security situation in Kashmir, blaming the failures of the government on security front and failures to contain the bloodshed. The party has laid emphasises over ensuring safety of people, a the security situation in Kashmir has deteriorated to largest extent, JKPCC feels disappointed and anguished over the unabated bloodshed in valley, JKPCC added.