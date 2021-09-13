JKPCC launches e-waste mobile collection van, awareness campaign

He also kick started an awareness cum collection campaign in collaboration with RLG India which shall facilitate safe collection and transportation of E-waste in a mobile collection van.

The Regional Director appreciated the initiative taken by officials of the Committee and expressed gratitude towards RLG for joining hands with J&K PCC to conduct the awareness drive in an effective manner.

He observed that all electronic and electrical items such as computers, televisions, mobile phones etc. on completion of their useful life are being discarded rapidly and contribute to the huge quantum of e-waste. The generation of this waste (e-waste) has grown manifold in the last two decades and will continue to accelerate at a fast pace. He requested the general public to ensure safe channelization of E-waste.

The flag off ceremony was also attended by senior officers, scientists and other officials of J&K PCC and RLG.

Later J&K PCC and RLG conducted an e-waste awareness drive at Parimpora Fruit Mandi Srinagar with the target group of scrap dealers and unorganised e-waste sector, educating the scrap dealers about the potential health hazardous and risk associated with the unscientific disposal methods of dismantling and handling e-waste.