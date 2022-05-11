JKPCC picks holes in CEC’s assertion justifying delimitation

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma alleged his (CEC’s) assertions lacked convincing argument, in view of “unreasonable dissections of several constituencies, large variations in inter-se population and totally against the geographical situations etc.”

Referring to a recent interview of CEC justifying the final report, JKPCC chief spokesperson alleged, “It amounts to adding insult to injury. The vast majority of people irrespective of political affiliations, caste, creed, colour, religion and region were raising voice against several anomalies, hoping for some modifications to rectify the blunders but the one sided draft report was finalised.”