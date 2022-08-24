JKPCC President meets Congress leader in Delhi

Both JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani and Working President Raman Bhalla had detailed discussions with K CVenugopal on Party affairs and assured him that they will work harder to further invigorate the Party in J&K, a press note said.

It was a first meeting of Wani and Bhalla with AICC General Secretary (Org) after taking over as President and Working President of JKPCC.