JKPCC President meets Congress leader in Delhi

Srinagar, Aug 24: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani and Working President Raman Bhalla Wednesday called on AICC General Secretary (Org) K.C.Venugopal(MP) and discussed ongoing organisational affairs and activities in J&K.
Both JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani and Working President Raman Bhalla had detailed discussions with K CVenugopal on Party affairs and assured him that they will work harder to further invigorate the Party in J&K, a press note said.
It was a first meeting of Wani and Bhalla with AICC General Secretary (Org) after taking over as President and Working President of JKPCC.
Vikar Rasool Wani assured AICC General Secretary that he along with rank and file of the Party will put in his strenuous efforts to further strengthen party at all levels.Many other organizational issues also came under discussion in the meeting.
Wani also apprised Veugopal about various issues concerning people in J&K.
Raman Bhalla assured AICC General Secretary that JKPCC shall vigorously follow AICC programmes and implement them at grass root level in entire J&K
Bhalla also apprised AICC leader about the recently held political activities in J&K while assuring to reach nook and corner along with party leaders & workers with party programmes.