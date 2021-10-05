Kashmir

JKPCC stages protest against Priyanka Gandhi's detention, demands UP CM’s resignation

Priyanka was detained in Sitapur on Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday.
JKPCC stages protest against Priyanka Gandhi's detention, demands UP CM’s resignation
Congress workers during protest against detention of Priyanka Gandhi by UP Police, in Srinagar on Tuesday October 5, 2021.GK Photo
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Tuesday staged a protest against the "arrest" of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh and demanded the resignation of the Yogi Adityanath from the Chief Ministership post in the state.

Priyanka was detained in Sitapur on Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year, wire agency PTI reported.

News agency KNO quoted JKPCC President G A Mir telling the media at the party headquarters on Srinagar that the police "highhandedness against the Gandhi is condemnable and it reflects the lawlessness in the state".

"Priyanka ji wanted to sympathise with the farmers and was alone. Her arrest is condemnable," Mir said.

Gandhi is currently holding General Secretary in-charge post of Uttar Pradesh.

Mir said the Congress workers had gathered at the party headquarter "to send a message that they all are in solidarity with the farmers of the country".

"The police is not allowing us to move outside of our office. We are here to register our protest," he said.

bjp
JKPCC
Yogi Adityanath
Farm Laws
G A Mir
Priyanka Gandhi
UP CM

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com