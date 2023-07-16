JKPEECC denounces engagement of linemen on contract basis

Srinagar, July 16: Jammu and Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees under the chairmanship of Er Pirzada Hidayattullah held an emergency meeting at Srinagar wherein the apex body of engineers and employees reacted sharply to a news item published in a Hindi newspaper regarding engagement of lineman in JPDCL on contract basis. The JKPEECC expressed its serious concern over the move of MD JPDCL wherein hiring of lineman on contract basis despite the availability of PDL/TDL workers of erstwhile PDD has been initiated.
“JKPEECC denounces the move of implicit privatisation on pretext of shortage of field staff by management of JPDCL and considers the move as an insult to hundreds of PDL/TDL workers who have been guaranteed regularisation under SO 109. JKPEECC in its emergent meeting requested worthy Principal Secretary PDD to intervene in the matter so that services of PDL/TDL guaranteed as per SO-109 are not violated.”
Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Ahmad Bhat, President JKEEU requested government to desist from such a move and regularize the services of “all PDL/TDL workers as per SRO 381 on fast track basis which shall restore faith of hard working field workers and act as a confidence building measure.”