JKPEECC denounces engagement of linemen on contract basis

Srinagar, July 16: Jammu and Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees under the chairmanship of Er Pirzada Hidayattullah held an emergency meeting at Srinagar wherein the apex body of engineers and employees reacted sharply to a news item published in a Hindi newspaper regarding engagement of lineman in JPDCL on contract basis. The JKPEECC expressed its serious concern over the move of MD JPDCL wherein hiring of lineman on contract basis despite the availability of PDL/TDL workers of erstwhile PDD has been initiated.