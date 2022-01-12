JKPJF organises seminar in Poonch

Srinagar, Jan 12: J&K Peoples Justice Front (JKPJF) Wednesday organised a seminar 'Islam the religion of peace' at Surankote in Poonch on Wednesday.
A statement of the front issued here said that the seminar was presided over by JKPJF Chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi while Moulana Mukhtar Hussain Jafari was the chief guest on the occasion.
Rizvi said that Islam preaches brotherhood and peace and there was a need to spread the true message of Islam.
Jafari said that religious harmony was the key to success.