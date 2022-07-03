JKPM parts ways with PAGD

The President of JKPM, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, said that post August 2019 PAGD has been more or less silent on almost all the issues of public importance that keep popping up time to time .

It seems that there is no understanding between the constituents of PAGD and even within the ranks of the constituent parties . “It would not be out of place to say that some of the stalwarts of these parties have never spoken about PAGD and its role in the political spectrum,”he said .