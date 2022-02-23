JKPSC postpones Main Exam for Prosecuting Officer posts scheduled today

“It is for the information of all the eligible candidates who are appearing in the Prosecuting officer (Main) Examination 2021 that due to inclement weather, Paper VI (special Law-I) scheduled for today, i.e.23.O2.2O22 is hereby postponed and shall now be held on Friday. 25.02.2022 from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM,” news agency GNS quoted a notification by the commission in this regard.

The venue for the examination shall remain the same, the notification added.