JKPSC to complete pending gazetted cadre exams by year-end

Srinagar, Oct 5: In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to conduct all the pending examinations for various gazetted cadre posts by the end of this year, offering a glimmer of hope to countless anxious aspirants.
This announcement comes as a relief to many, as several gazetted cadre post examinations had been delayed, leaving aspiring candidates in limbo.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman of JKPSC Satish Chandra confirmed that the Commission has already released the examination schedule for various exams and will soon notify the schedule for the remaining pending examinations in the coming week.
Chandra stated that the examination schedules for multiple posts, including Assistant Professors for Government Medical Colleges and Assistant Professors in certain subjects within the Higher Education Department (HED), have already been published.
However, he assured that the schedule for posts like Assistant Director in the Planning Development and Monitoring Department and others will also be announced in the upcoming week.
The announcement has brought much-needed relief to aspirants who have been eagerly waiting for the examination schedule for the post of Assistant Director in the Planning Development and Monitoring Department.
“Posts of Assistant Director were advertised by JKPSC in April this year, but so far no date has been issued for the examination. The PSC has not mentioned it in the exam schedule issued for November and December months,” an aggrieved aspirant for the post of Assistant Director told Greater Kashmir.
Chairman Satish Chandra, however, provided reassurance, asserting that all pending examinations would be completed either by the end of this year or by January 2024.
“October month is already busy with exams, but all other pending exams will be held in November, December, and January months,” the PSC Chairman said.
Despite the backlog of examinations, the JKPSC currently operates with only three members, in addition to the Secretary and the Chairman, compared to the previous years when around six members used to be appointed for the Commission.
However, Chairman Satish Chandra said that the Commission is functioning smoothly, with interviews being conducted on time.
“It does not matter or hamper the functioning of the Commission whether there are three or six members. Members are required to hold interviews of the candidates, and that is being done by the available members in the Commission,” he said.