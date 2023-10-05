JKPSC to complete pending gazetted cadre exams by year-end

This announcement comes as a relief to many, as several gazetted cadre post examinations had been delayed, leaving aspiring candidates in limbo.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman of JKPSC Satish Chandra confirmed that the Commission has already released the examination schedule for various exams and will soon notify the schedule for the remaining pending examinations in the coming week.

Chandra stated that the examination schedules for multiple posts, including Assistant Professors for Government Medical Colleges and Assistant Professors in certain subjects within the Higher Education Department (HED), have already been published.