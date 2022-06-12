JKRECC to convene maiden meeting on June 15

Srinagar: J&K Revenue employees Coordination Committee (JKRECC) will convene its maiden meeting on June 15 here

As per statement of JKRECC, the meeting will be held at Revenue complex Harwan and start at 11 am.

“JKRECC informs all its members to be present at the important meeting so that important issues can be discussed and addressed accordingly. The meeting will be held under the banner of JKRECC and will be presided over by Chairman Moeen Azhar kakroo. The agenda of the meeting is to discuss issues related to all the cadre of Revenue and to formulate a strategy to resolve the issues. Nomination of the working committee at UT level and provincial level for J&K is also on the agenda,” read the statement.