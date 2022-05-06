JKRLM employees accord farewell to Dr Sehrish

Srinagar, May 6: Employees of the National Rural livelihoods Mission accorded a warm send-off to outgoing Mission Director, Dr.Syed Sehrish Asgar, who was recently transferred as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla at a function held at Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh here on Friday .
The function was attended by Additional Mission Director, JKRLM Reyaz Ahmad Beigh and Senior Project Managers and officials of the department.
Speaking on the occasion the Additional Mission Director highlighted the contribution of Dr. Sehrish Asgar as Mission Director and applauded the various initiatives taken under her leadership which were appreciated both at the national level and at the UT level.
AMD added that because of her outstanding contribution towards the economic development of rural women under programme SAATH, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, MD Jammu Kashmir Rural livelihood Mission (JKRLM) received the prestigious SKOCH Award.