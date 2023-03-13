JKRLM to host ‘SARAS Aajeevika Fair’

Srinagar, Mar 13: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to begin its second edition of the SARAS fair, also known as SARAS Aajeevika Mela, being hosted by Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), from March 15 this year at Srinagar.
The first edition was held in the month of February in Jammu, after a gap of a decade, which evoked great response from the artisan community from across the country. It will be for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that the SARAS will have its second edition to be held in less than gap of a month.