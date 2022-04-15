J&K’s first Genome Sequencing Lab to be operational in May: Govt

Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj, while speaking to Greater Kashmir said two Genome Sequencing consoles have been ordered for J&K’s two Government Medical Colleges in Jammu and Srinagar. The first of these, he said, had been shipped and was expected to be set up in the month of May. “From May, we will be able to carry out Whole Genome Sequencing of positive samples of COVID19 in J&K itself,” he said. He said that the availability of the facility will expedite the WGS of samples from J&K.

The facility assumes significance in view of the emergence of new variants of concern and their spread. In the past week, the fresh threat of XE Variant after confirmation in a sample in India, has triggered fears of a new wave of the COVID19. The type of the variant in a positive sample can only be confirmed by WGS, doctors stressing that it is important to have timely data about circulating variants for better COVID19 mitigation measures.