J&K's home dept. places four DSPs as incharge SPs

Srinagar, Apr 10: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered for placement of four Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Incharge Superintendents of Police.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the following Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Incharge Superintendent of Police in their own pay and grade, with immediate effect: i) Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, KPS, Vishal Manhas, KPS, Vinod Kumar, KPS and Ajay Sharma KPS”, read an order by home department, as reported by GNS.