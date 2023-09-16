J&K’s new Startup Policy 2023 to be notified by October: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the valedictory session of J&K Startup Conclave 2023 in Srinagar, the LG announced that the J&K administration had drafted a new Startup Policy 2023 for J&K which would be notified by next month.

He congratulated the Department of Industries and Commerce J&K for organising the first of its kind conclave in collaboration with other stakeholders and startups from J&K.

Sinha said that the new policy would provide a roadmap for nurturing innovation, creating jobs, and driving economic growth.