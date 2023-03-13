'J&K’s Oil Industry targets Rs 1290 cr annual revenue’

The recent release of the final report by the Apex Committee, headed by Dr Mangla Rai, Former DG ICAR, has charted out the roadmap for the implementation of 29 projects under HADP. Significantly, among the approved projects, the promotion of oilseed cultivation has been given due consideration. The Oil seed project included several interventions aimed at increasing oilseed production and productivity, with an estimated annual output worth Rs1290 crore.

Additional Chief Secretary of, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir’s oil industry is about to receive a significant boost. The department will be implementing a multifaceted initiative aimed at promoting oilseed cultivation in the region with a project outlay of Rs 31.00 crore. This three-year project is expected to create more job opportunities and contribute towards the overall economic growth of the region.