J&K's schools, colleges, universities to remain closed

An order issued by the J&K Chief Secretary, in his capacity as the Chairperson of State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, also said there shall be no weekend curfew in any district while night curfew shall remain in force from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in all districts.



"All schools and higher educational institutions including coaching centres shall continue to remain closed for onsite/ in-person teaching till further orders," it said.



It has been decided that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25.