J&K's Srinagar bench of CAT disposed sizeable number of service matters: Govt

Consequent upon re-constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were created with effect from October 31, 2019, it said.

To cater to the needs of litigating employees of the newly created UTs, the 19th bench of the CAT at Srinagar was inaugurated on November 23, 2021 by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

The bench at Srinagar presided over by D S Mahra, judicial member, started functioning physically from the very same day -- November 23, 2021.