J&K's statehood should be restored before holding assembly polls: Azad

Speaking to reporters outside the Kheer Bhawani temple complex in Tullamulla area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Azad said Kashmiri Pandits who left the valley in early 1990s in the wake of eruption of militancy be brought back.

"The elections...should be conducted soon. But before the elections, the statehood should be restored, which is very important. Kashmiri Pandits should be brought back.

"Our land and job (rights), which were taken away after Article 370 was revoked, should be secured like they were before (August 5, 2019) through a new law when the statehood is restored, he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre announced abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories.