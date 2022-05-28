J&K's terror ecosystem on last breath: Devender Rana

Nagrota, May 28: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday said that J&K terror ecosystem is on the last breath.
According to a press note, he said Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular is on the path of recovery, peace and normalcy due to pro-people and the pro-development policies of the Centre, pro-actively being pursued and implemented by the UT Administration, notwithstanding targeted attacks by desperate terrorists. Rana added that the terrorists are on run for their lives in the wake of sustained anti-terror operations by the valiant security forces with the active public cooperation.
"Pakistan sponsored terrorists, supported by chosen few sympathisers including irrelevant and disgruntled political actors are destined to fail in their machinations on the face of strong resentment by the people and resolute strategy of the forces,"Rana said while welcoming Choudhary Showkat, who heads an NGO Saaf Suthra Movement into the BJP at a function held at Panchayat Chibba.
Asserting that the terror ecosystem was on the last breath, Rana said zero tolerance strategy for terrorism is delivering positive results with terrorists finding their space shrinking. “Decisive war against terror has unnerved the entire eco-system, especially the vested interests, who have based their politics on dead bodies and have unfortunately benefitted from the cult of terror. The people are appreciative of the fast improving situation with stone pelting and the culture of shut downs becoming nightmare of the past. The economic activities have gained momentum and tourism is picking up much to the delight of the people in general and those engaged with tourism trade in particular,” he said.