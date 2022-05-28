J&K's terror ecosystem on last breath: Devender Rana

According to a press note, he said Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular is on the path of recovery, peace and normalcy due to pro-people and the pro-development policies of the Centre, pro-actively being pursued and implemented by the UT Administration, notwithstanding targeted attacks by desperate terrorists. Rana added that the terrorists are on run for their lives in the wake of sustained anti-terror operations by the valiant security forces with the active public cooperation.

"Pakistan sponsored terrorists, supported by chosen few sympathisers including irrelevant and disgruntled political actors are destined to fail in their machinations on the face of strong resentment by the people and resolute strategy of the forces,"Rana said while welcoming Choudhary Showkat, who heads an NGO Saaf Suthra Movement into the BJP at a function held at Panchayat Chibba.