JKSA appreciates goodwill gesture of Gujarat Police

“It was informed that, the youth were detained near Motera area, because of their suspicious movement near Narendra Modi stadium where the T-20 match between India and New Zealand will be played today. However, they were released after police didn’t find anything suspicious from them Khuehami said while quoting Mitesh Trivedi, investigating officer.

Khuehami identified the youth as Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain, Nissar Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed and all are residents of Budgam district in Central Kashmir. “After ascertaining the facts, the youth were released by the police. It was found that the youth had gone from Kashmir to Gujarat to watch the upcoming India- New Zealand Match and are innocent. Gujarat Police as goodwill gesture treated boys very well and arranged accommodation and tickets for youth so that they can enjoy the cricket match,” Khuehami said.