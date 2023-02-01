JKSA appreciates goodwill gesture of Gujarat Police

Srinagar, Feb 1: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has appreciated prompt action of Gujarat Police and good gesture towards four Kashmiri youth who were detained today at a stadium in Gujarat.
The youth were detained by Crime Branch Ahmedabad Gujarat and were questioned by police for hours. They were released later. In a statement, National Convenor of JKSA Nasir Khuehami said they reached out to authorities in Gujarat after getting information that four youth have been detained by police for questioning after they were seen moving suspiciously near Narendra Modi Stadium ( Montera Area).
"J&K Students Association contacted Gujarat Government and other senior Police officials of including DCP Crime Branch Chetainya Mandlik and investigating officer Mitesh Trivedi regarding their detention".
“It was informed that, the youth were detained near Motera area, because of their suspicious movement near Narendra Modi stadium where the T-20 match between India and New Zealand will be played today. However, they were released after police didn’t find anything suspicious from them Khuehami said while quoting Mitesh Trivedi, investigating officer.
Khuehami identified the youth as Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain, Nissar Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed and all are residents of Budgam district in Central Kashmir. “After ascertaining the facts, the youth were released by the police. It was found that the youth had gone from Kashmir to Gujarat to watch the upcoming India- New Zealand Match and are innocent. Gujarat Police as goodwill gesture treated boys very well and arranged accommodation and tickets for youth so that they can enjoy the cricket match,” Khuehami said.
