JKSA thanks MEA, LG for return of mortal remains of Kashmiri Er from Saudi

Srinagar, Apr 1: The J&K Students Association (JKSA) has thanked External Affairs Ministry and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, for facilitating return of mortal remains of Kashmiri engineer Mustakeem Ahmad Pandit from Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, National Spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami said that a Kashmiri Engineer Mustakeem Ahmad Pandit suffered massive cardiac arrest and was shifted to the emergency room of a local hospital at All Wajh Saudi Arabia where he was declared dead. Mustakeem was working in Al Yamama Company as a Civil Engineer.
Khuehami expressed gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for taking up the matter with the Minister of External affairs & India Embassy in Saudi and facilitating return of dead body back to the family for completion of last rites at his ancestral village Yaripora Kulgam.
Khuehami said that the association took the matter of repatriation of mortal remains with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor from the very first day and provided them details of the deceased Kashmiri engineer.
"The LG Office coordinated with the External Affairs Ministry for the earliest repatriation of mortal remains. The J&K government immediately intervened in it and resolved the matter in the earliest possible time" added Khuehami.