JKSA thanks MEA, LG for return of mortal remains of Kashmiri Er from Saudi

In a statement, National Spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami said that a Kashmiri Engineer Mustakeem Ahmad Pandit suffered massive cardiac arrest and was shifted to the emergency room of a local hospital at All Wajh Saudi Arabia where he was declared dead. Mustakeem was working in Al Yamama Company as a Civil Engineer.

Khuehami expressed gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for taking up the matter with the Minister of External affairs & India Embassy in Saudi and facilitating return of dead body back to the family for completion of last rites at his ancestral village Yaripora Kulgam.