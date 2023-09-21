JKSA thanks Punjab CM for intervention

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Thursday expressed its gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his prompt and decisive action regarding the recent assault on Kashmiri students and the admission scandal at Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Punjab.
In a statement issued here, National Convenor JKSA Nasir Khuehami said that the Punjab Chief Minister's directive to Desh Bhagat University to provide compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs to each enrolled student for the trauma and dislocation they have endured is a testament to his commitment to justice and the welfare of these young Students.
DBU Owner, VC and management have been informed by the Chief Minister's office that they have committed fraud on the students for which criminal action is being initiated against them separately.
"This gesture will go a long way in alleviating the hardships they have faced during these trying times," he said.
He said that his insistence that DBU continues teaching the students who were legitimately admitted as per INC norms, along with providing the necessary records and support for their transition to other institutions, is a commendable step towards securing the educational aspirations of these students.
"We are also appreciative of the fact that you have initiated criminal action against the individuals responsible for this fraud, sending a strong message that such misconduct will not be tolerated," he added.
Khuehami said that the Punjab Chief Minister's swift and resolute response to this matter has given hope to these students and their families, and we believe that your actions will serve as a model for safeguarding the rights and well-being of students across the region. His commitment to justice and equity is deeply appreciated.
Hundreds of Sikh activists and leaders from Punjab have been meeting the Kashmiri students at DBU to express their solidarity and demand justice. "We thank all organisations that reached the University campus to support the protesting students," the statement said.