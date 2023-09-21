JKSA thanks Punjab CM for intervention

"This gesture will go a long way in alleviating the hardships they have faced during these trying times," he said.

He said that his insistence that DBU continues teaching the students who were legitimately admitted as per INC norms, along with providing the necessary records and support for their transition to other institutions, is a commendable step towards securing the educational aspirations of these students.

"We are also appreciative of the fact that you have initiated criminal action against the individuals responsible for this fraud, sending a strong message that such misconduct will not be tolerated," he added.