Srinagar, Feb 7: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to prepare and submit before the administrative department the agenda for regularisation of several contractual employees in JK State Cable Car Corporation (JKSCCC) Ltd within a week.
A bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the JKSCCC to prepare and submit the said agenda on the touchstone of the same policy which has been made applicable in the past with respect to the similarly situated contractual employees, who were regularized by virtue of Order dated 18th December, 2013 and place the same afresh before the Administrative Department for its final approval.
“Thereafter subject to the approval of the Administrative Department, the proposal for regularization of the contractual services of the petitioners be placed before the Governing Body within two weeks thereafter for final decision,” the court said.
The Court said the decision which is likely to be taken by the Governing Body headed by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory be placed before it immediately thereafter.
Earlier counsel for the petitioners submitted that contractual appointment of the petitioners was subject to the terms and conditions as mentioned in the respective orders of appointment, which included the condition that their contractual appointment shall also remain subject to their performance and requirement of the Corporation, besides, their verification of character antecedents and genuineness of qualification certificates. He contended that the petitioners after having successfully completed the contractual period of two years without any complaint coupled with the fact that they have been appointed on the basis of the recommendation of the respective Selection Committee have got a right of regularization in the services of Corporation.