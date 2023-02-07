The Court said the decision which is likely to be taken by the Governing Body headed by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory be placed before it immediately thereafter.

Earlier counsel for the petitioners submitted that contractual appointment of the petitioners was subject to the terms and conditions as mentioned in the respective orders of appointment, which included the condition that their contractual appointment shall also remain subject to their performance and requirement of the Corporation, besides, their verification of character antecedents and genuineness of qualification certificates. He contended that the petitioners after having successfully completed the contractual period of two years without any complaint coupled with the fact that they have been appointed on the basis of the recommendation of the respective Selection Committee have got a right of regularization in the services of Corporation.