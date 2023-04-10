JKSCERT declares Class 8th exam results with 96.6% pass percentage

The Term-II examination of class 8th students was held from February 27 to March 10 of 2023 in soft zone areas of Kashmir and Jammu division followed by commencement of exam in hard zone areas from March 24 which culminated on April 8 of 2023.

This is the first time that the result of class 8th students has been declared simultaneously across Jammu and Kashmir post adoption of Uniform Academic Calendar by the School Education Department (SED).