JKSCERT declares Class 8th exam results with 96.6% pass percentage

Srinagar, Apr 10: The J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Monday declared the result of class 8th examination with a pass percentage of 96.5 percent of the students from Government and Private schools across hard and soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Term-II examination of class 8th students was held from February 27 to March 10 of 2023 in soft zone areas of Kashmir and Jammu division followed by commencement of exam in hard zone areas from March 24 which culminated on April 8 of 2023.
This is the first time that the result of class 8th students has been declared simultaneously across Jammu and Kashmir post adoption of Uniform Academic Calendar by the School Education Department (SED).
As per the JKSCERT figures, a total of 175547 students--88506 from Jammu and 87041 from Kashmir (hard and soft zones) appeared in the exam out of which 169564-86132 from Jammu and 83432 from Kashmir (hard and soft zones) have been declared as qualified in the examination.
The pass percentage of government schools across hard and soft zones Jammu and Kashmir has been recorded as 95.02 percent as out of 97932 students-55380 Jammu and 42552 from Kashmir appeared in the exams out of which 93055 students- 53238 from Jammu and 39817 from Kashmir have qualified the exam.
On the other hand, the pass percentage of private schools in hard and soft zone areas of J&K has been recorded as 98.58 percent as out of 77615 students--33126 Jammu and 44489 from Kashmir appeared in the exams out of which 76509 students--32894 from Jammu and 43615 from Kashmir have qualified it.
Soft Zone Areas:
In soft zone areas, the pass percentage of students has been recorded as 96.9 percent as out of 152263 students--69449 from Jammu and 82814 from Kashmir who appeared in the exam, 147561 students--68177 from Jammu and 79384 from Kashmir have been declared as qualified.
The pass percentage of government schools in soft zone areas has been recorded as 95.25 percent as out of 77121 students--38080 from Jammu and 39041 from Kashmir who appeared in the exam, 73455 students--37002 from Jammu and 36453 from Kashmir have qualified it.
Similarly the pass percentage of private schools in soft zone areas has been recorded as 98.62 percent as out of 75142 students-- 31369 from Jammu and 73773 from Kashmir who appeared in exams, 74106 students--31175 students from Jammu and 42931 from Kashmir have qualified it.
Hard Zone Areas:
The schools in hard zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir have recorded an aggregated pass percentage of 94.5 percent as out of 23284 students--19057 from Jammu and 4227 from Kashmir who appeared in exam, 22003 students-- 17955 from Jammu and 4048 from Kashmir have qualified it.
The pass percentage of government schools has been recorded as 95.81 percent as out of 20811 students--Jammu 17300 and Kashmir 3511 who appeared in the exam, 19600 students--Jammu 16236 and Kashmir 3364 have qualified it.
Similarly the pass percentage of private schools has been recorded as 97.17 percent as out of 2473 students--Jammu 1757 students and Kashmir 716 students who appeared in the exam, 2403 students-- Jammu 1719 and Kashmir 684 have been declared as qualified.