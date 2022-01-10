JKSCERT prepares academic planner to bridge learning gap among primary students

Srinagar, Jan 10: The J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has come up with an academic planner for remedial teaching to bridge the learning gap among the primary class students of government schools.
The development comes in the wake of the prolonged closure of educational institutions due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
The academic planner has been framed for class 3rd to 5th students.
The department has observed that the learning gaps have widened among the students at different levels amid the prevailing pandemic and the students missed on the learning outcomes prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
“The closure of schools for unavoidable reasons has imposed many challenges adding more pressure and responsibility on SCERT as main stakeholders,” reads the academic planner.
The academic planner has been prepared to bridge the learning gap potentiated during the school closures.
“One of the prime objectives of this planner is to encourage teachers to find specific learning gaps and plan their teaching strategies as per the planner,” read the contents of the planner.
The SCERT J&K earlier conducted an assessment survey wherein students having learning gaps were identified.
“It is suggested that the teachers should identify the specific learning gaps by taking into account the district report card and their assessment. They shall accordingly plan their teaching strategies as per the planner rolled out by the SCERT,” the planner reads.
The academic planner has also been prepared in the backdrop of the meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary of School Education Department Bishwajit Kumar Singh on November 29 last year.
“The planner is based on activities and projects for the students and emphasis is on the integration of assessment through activities. The planner lays stress on themes and topics selected from the curriculum-linked with learning outcomes and key competencies,” it reads.
The planner does not only include the general guidelines and subject-specific activities but also the material on the use of different technological and social media literacy tools.
“The activities are designed and presented in such a way that students can do most of them on their own after taking guidance from the teachers and the parents. It also contains tasks about art education, health, and physical education,” the document reads.
The academic planner has been framed by including references to many learning resources along with prescribed textbooks making it flexible and suggestive.
“Teachers can implement it taking into consideration the contexts and needs of their areas. They can also use assessment activities given in it for assessing students’ learning progress by using multiple techniques and tools of school-based assessment,” the document reads.
As per the academic planner, the teachers teaching English to subject to class 3rd students are supposed to make students good observers besides encouraging them to participate in group discussions.
“Let the children talk about the kind of things they see in their surroundings. Encourage them to speak and ensure that all children participate in the discussion,” read the contents of the planner.
Similarly, other teaching techniques have been mentioned in the academic planner for the teachers teaching different subjects to the students.