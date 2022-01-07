JKSSB culminates shorthand test for Kashmir-based candidates

Srinagar, Jan 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Friday culminated the shorthand test (dictation and transcription) of Kashmir-based candidates for the posts of Junior Scale Stenographer, Personal Assistant, and Steno Typist who had recently qualified the type test and skill test.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the shorthand test was conducted in multiple batches at NIELIT Campus at Rangreth, Srinagar from January 3 to January 6, 2022.
The JKSSB had advertised 249 posts of Junior Scale Stenographers and Personal Assistant and Steno Typist of J&K cadre, divisional cadres, and various districts cadres under different notifications.
A total of 11,006 online application forms from 4105 candidates for these posts were received of which 1433 (780 Kashmir-based and 654 Jammu-based) candidates qualified type test and skill test in the first phase of assessment for a multi-stage recruitment process. Of these 780 qualified Kashmir-based candidates, only 638 candidates appeared in the shorthand test.
Further, the shorthand test (dictation and transcription) of 654 candidates of the Jammu division who qualified for the computer-based type test and skill test would be scheduled at NIELIT, New Campus, the University of Jammu from January 11, 2022, onwards.