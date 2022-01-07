JKSSB culminates shorthand test for Kashmir-based candidates

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the shorthand test was conducted in multiple batches at NIELIT Campus at Rangreth, Srinagar from January 3 to January 6, 2022.

The JKSSB had advertised 249 posts of Junior Scale Stenographers and Personal Assistant and Steno Typist of J&K cadre, divisional cadres, and various districts cadres under different notifications.