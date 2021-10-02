JKSSB schedules to hold various Skill Tests, CBTs during October

The Phase-I of Driving Test of the candidates who have applied for 298 posts of Driver/Tractor Driver, in different Cadres/Departments in pursuance to the Advertisement Notification Nos. 04,05,06 and 07 of 2020 and Nos. 01,02, and 03 of 2021 is commencing from 04.10.2021, for which 25,837 application (s) have been received and 16,280 unique candidates are expected to participate.

The Driving Test of Jammu based candidates will be conducted at State Motor Garages, New Plot, Jammuw.e.f. 04.10.2021 onwards and of Kashmir based candidates at State Motor Garages, Bemina, Srinagar w.e.f. 05.10.2021 onwards. The candidates who have applied for these posts are advised to visit the official website of J&K Services Selection Board i.e. www.jkssb.nic.in for noting the date of their Driving Test.

Similarly, the Computer Based Type /shorthand test for the posts of Junior Assistant, Computer Assistant and Junior Scale Stenographer respectively is also proposed to be started form the 11th October, 2021. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has received 2,09,733 applications for the aforesaid posts. 79,505 unique candidates are scheduled to participate in the aforesaid Skill Test.

The JKSSB is also conducting the Computer Based Written Test examination (CBT) for 846 number of various categories of posts advertised vide Notification No. 04,05,06 and 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021 of various Departments. 1,05,625 candidates have applied for these posts. The information about downloading of Admit Cards for this CBT examination shall be notified in coming days.