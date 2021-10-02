JKSSB to conduct Skill Tests, CBTs for various posts in October

The recruitment board in a handout said that the Phase-I of Driving Test of the candidates who have applied for 298 posts of Driver/Tractor Driver, in different Cadres/Departments in pursuance to the Advertisement Notification Nos. 04,05,06 and 07 of 2020 and Nos. 01,02, and 03 of 2021 is commencing from October 4, for which 25,837 applications have been received while 16,280 candidates are expected to participate.

The Driving Test of Jammu based candidates will be conducted at State Motor Garages, New Plot, Jammu with effect from October 4 onwards and of Kashmir based candidates at State Motor Garages, Bemina, Srinagar from the 5th of the month onwards, the board said. The candidates who have applied for these posts have been asked to visit the official website of J&K Services Selection Board www.jkssb.nic.in for noting the date of their Driving Test.

Similarly, the Computer Based Type /shorthand test for the posts of Junior Assistant, Computer Assistant and Junior Scale Stenographer respectively is also proposed to be started from the 11th of October, 2021.

The Board has received 2,09,733 applications for the aforesaid posts, it said adding that 79,505 unique candidates are scheduled to participate in the aforesaid Skill Test.

The board is also conducting the Computer Based Written Test examination (CBT) for 846 number of various categories of posts advertised vide Notification No. 04,05,06 and 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021 of various Departments.

A total of 1,05,625 candidates have applied for these posts. The information about downloading of Admit Cards for this CBT examination shall be notified in coming days, the board said.