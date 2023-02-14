JKSSB to hold major recruitment exams after March 15

Srinagar, Feb 14: Scores of aspirants appearing in the ongoing recruitment examinations conducted by the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) have complained about the poor heating arrangements in the examination centres which has left them at the receiving end.
As per the recruitment schedule notified by the JKSSB, the written examination for different posts was conducted in the first week of February following which the candidates complained about poor heating arrangements in the examination halls.
“The examination staff provided a single heating gadget for one exam centre which does not suffice the needs and candidates were shivering due to prevailing cold weather conditions,” said Nazima, one of the aspirants.
“It was really difficult for us to sit and write for around six hours in the examination without proper heating arrangements,” she said.
Notably, the JKSSB had scheduled examinations for the post of labour inspector, labour officer, Vehicle inspector, Patwari, Drivers and other posts.
“This was not the right time to schedule the exam in the Kashmir division. The government was already aware about the cold climatic conditions in the Valley and written exams should not have been scheduled at this point of time,” said Anzar, another aspirant.
The aspirants expressed their concern saying that they were not able to perform in the exams which ultimately tells upon the merit of the candidates.
“It is not possible for any candidate to write the exams amid the prevailing cold. The poor arrangements in the exam centres ultimately affect our performance and we remain out of merit,” another candidate said.
The candidates said the JKSSB which is the recruiting agency for holding the exams for non-gazetted posts of various departments should have delayed the exams in the larger interests of the candidates from Kashmir.
“Recently, there were very few candidates from Kashmir figuring in the selection list of KAS 2021 exams. The number was less for the first time. The trend should not continue in the exams for non-gazetted posts. The candidates from all the areas of J&K should be given a level playing field so that all can perform well,” said Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, an aspirant from Baramulla.
The aspirants of various posts advertised by the JKSSB urged the Board to delay the exams for at least one or two months in order to provide equal opportunities to them.
Chairman JKSSB, Rajesh Sharma when contacted acknowledged that a single heating gadget provided in one examination hall cannot suffice the needs of the aspirants and said they will delay all the major exams in the interest of the candidates.
“We understand that having a single heating gadget in a big examination hall will not serve and examinees feel uneasy with such arrangements,” Chairman JKSSB told Greater Kashmir.
He said they have decided to schedule all the major recruitment examinations after March 15 for the convenience of the candidates.
“We held exams for a few posts of drivers and other posts recently given the crises in the departments owing to the retirement of employees. But now, all the exams with a huge number of aspirants will be held after March 15,” he said.