JKSSB to hold major recruitment exams after March 15

“It was really difficult for us to sit and write for around six hours in the examination without proper heating arrangements,” she said.

Notably, the JKSSB had scheduled examinations for the post of labour inspector, labour officer, Vehicle inspector, Patwari, Drivers and other posts.

“This was not the right time to schedule the exam in the Kashmir division. The government was already aware about the cold climatic conditions in the Valley and written exams should not have been scheduled at this point of time,” said Anzar, another aspirant.