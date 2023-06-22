JKTDC retired employees seek release of gratuity, other benefits

Srinagar, June 22: JKTDC retired employees have sought the release of gratuity and other benefits.
The employees said that in the 93rd BOD 's meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary it was decided and approved to release Rs 10 crore to meet the liability of gratuity of the retired employees which has not been released even when the employees retired years back.
They further said that some retired employees approached the labour commissioner and have been able to get their gratuity released with interest though they retired much after the other retirees.
“The honorable Supreme Court in many of the ruling has taken a serious view of withholding of gratuity and other benefits of employees who retire from active services but in this case the JKTDC employees have been left on the mercy of almighty which has affected the domestic conditions,” they said.
“It has been reliably learnt the file is pending in the office of the Finance Commissioner for months together without a disposal.An appeal is made by the retirees to the LT Governor to intervene into the issue and have the matter redressed,” they said.