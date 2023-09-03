JKTJAC appeals authorities to grant due promotions

Srinagar, Sep 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) is very annoyed over the delaying tactics of the authorities of school education department in clearing the in-situ promotion cases of reduced RReTs. Despite the clear-cut instructions from the CAT for the resolution of the issue, school education department is yet to take any concrete steps to clear the time-bound files of reduced RReTs, they said.
In his statement, TJAC Chairman Saleem Sagar said that it is a matter of great concern that more than five years have passed since the due date of their in-situ promotion, and these teachers are still waiting for the same. These teachers are suffering badly and facing financial losses every month, as their counterparts are receiving about Rs. 7000 more monthly salary when compared to their salary.
JKTJAC Chairman Saleem Sagar has appealed to Principal Secretary Education, Director School Education Kashmir, to issue clear-cut instructions to the concerned CEOs for the clearance of the promotion cases of these teachers." If the authorities again delayed the matter",he said, "JKTJAC will be compelled to go for a protest at Press Colony and at the Directorate of School Education Kashmir".