JKVDA holds general body meeting  

Srinagar, Mar 19: An extraordinary general body meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir Veterinary Doctors Association was held in the Nund Reshi Auditorium of SKUAST Shalimar.
Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, President Veterinary Council of India and Indian Veterinary Association was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was presided by the JKVDA President Dr. Reyaz Nazir Reshi. Vice-President of Jammu Chapter Dr. Sunil Dogra, officers from the Kashmir division participated. Various burning issues pertaining to the fraternity were discussed in detail.
The secretary JKVDA-K in the proceedings highlighted major achievements made by the association during its tenure. The president JKVDA brought forth various issues and roadblocks faced by the fraternity. Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma while praising the work of veterinarians of Jammu and Kashmir assured full support from the Veterinary Council of India and Indian Veterinary Association. He further added that veterinarians all over India are one fraternity and stand with their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir.