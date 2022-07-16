J&KWP President appeals for strengthening brotherhood

Langate: Mir Junaid, President Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party (J&KWP), has appealed for strengthening the brotherhood.

According to a press note, he participated in a cultural festival organised by Ministry of Cultural Affairs at Langate. Mir said that his home town is an epitome of peace, communal harmony, cultural and religious diversity.

He congratulated the people of Langate for maintaining brotherhood and amity and said that this atmosphere of tolerance is a prerequisite for the development of J&K.

He also said that preserving this rich culture is the moral and ethical duty of every Kashmiri.