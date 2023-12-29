JKYF distributes Rs 66,000 scholarship installment among 11 Kupwara students

Srinagar, Dec 29: The J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) distributed an education scholarship amounting to Rs 66,000 among 11 students including six girls.

A statement of the JKYF issued here said that these students belonged to different parts of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Veterinarian, author, and social activist Marouf Shah called upon the gathering to mobilise latent human capabilities, talent, and capacities for the welfare, ease of living, and rehabilitation of the most deserving and economically weaker sections of society.

Praising JKYF’s initiative to work irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region and religion, Shah enjoined all NGOs to ensure honesty, transparency, and accountability in organisational work.

Earlier, volunteer Pir Javaid Iqbal presented a detailed account of various welfare and rehabilitation programmes of JKYF

The parents of the students and scores of poets, JKYF volunteers, and a cross section of people participated in the function.

Secretary Finance JKYF, Muhammad Ishaq Shiekh was also present on the occasion.

District representative JKYF Abdul Rahim presented the vote of thanks.

The event was organised by JKYF in collaboration with Cultural Forum Kupwara.

Many prominent poets presented their poems during the event.

Programme Executive, Press and PR Division JKYF, Javaid Jawad conducted the proceedings of the event.