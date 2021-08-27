JLNM Hospital, GKF hold first CME post Covid-19

A statement of Gauri Kaul Foundation issued here said that as part of the continued medical education programme for doctors, the inaugural lecture ‘Covid-19 and Heart’ was presented by renowned cardiologist Prof U Kaul.

In his welcome address, Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital Dr Abdul Rouf emphasised on the importance of academic enrichment of the doctors.

NBEMS Coordinator JLNM Hospital, Dr Bilquees Shah talked about the achievements of JLNM Hospital during the period when the facility was designated as Covid-19 hospital.

She lauded the efforts put in by the entire team of JLNM Hospital while managing Covid-19 patients on OPD basis, in isolation wards and ICU.

She reiterated that the department of medicine JLNM Hospital aims at achieving excellence in healthcare by collaborating in research and CME activities in future.

Secretary Academics DHS Kashmir, Dr Akhter Ganai presented an overview about the academic collaboration and stressed on holding such events on a regular basis.

“This is a proud moment for all of us here for initiating such academic and research collaboration. It will definitely benefit our doctors and patients,” Dr Ganai said.

In his introductory address, senior cardiologist heading the super-specialty Department of Cardiology at JLNM Hospital, Dr Kaiser Habib said, “We have a lot of patients in cardiology OPD with cardiovascular post-Covid complications and this is high time to address these issues.”

In his speech, Prof U Kaul said, “I thank Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather for giving us an opportunity to partner with JLNM Hospital on academic and research front. JLNM Hospital has a galaxy of dedicated and acclaimed doctors and administrators, and it is a proud moment to enter into an academic partnership with them. It is also a privilege to deliver a lecture at one of the oldest hospitals of Kashmir.”

Prof Kaul discussed and deliberated upon the involvement of the cardiovascular system in Covid patients and subsequent management of such patients.

He stressed upon following the Covid Appropriate Behaviour since the virus was still around.

The technical session was chaired by Dr Abdul Rouf, Dr Bilquees Shah, Dr Akhter Ganai, Dr Shahzada, Faculty NBEMS, Dr Kaiser Habib, and Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Manzoor Wani.

An interactive session was moderated by faculty NBEMS Dr Nasir Shamas, and Physician Specialist JLNM Hospital Dr Nuzhat Tabassum.

CEO Gauri Kaul Foundation Ajaz Rashid said, “Our foundation visualises a need and the opportunity of public-private partnership in Kashmir for the mission ‘No Heart Attack 2025 - Academic and Research Partnership’. We propose a meaningful engagement with NBEMS Accredited Department of Medicine at JLNM Hospital for this mission.”

On the occasion, Geriatric Consultant and incharge Geriatric Department, JLNM Hospital, Dr Zubair Saleem said, “The academic partnership between expert health practitioners and hospitals is crucial for bridging the gap between research and practice. It will create interdisciplinary and collaborative research. Today’s event at JLNM hospital was a move to boost collaborative and partnership research for building learning structures while exploring scientific methods to improve Kashmir’s healthcare services. To achieve this goal, joining hands with organisations and institutions of repute is the need of the hour.”

In his vote of thanks, faculty NBEMS, Dr Nasir Shamas said, “Medical science is changing rapidly and the era of collaborations has already begun. When academics and research activities are going hand-in-hand with clinical care at each level of healthcare, we need to adapt to the changing times and create teams for provision of up to date and futuristic healthcare to our community.”

JLNM Hospital, Rainawari remained a designated Covid-19 hospital for 16 months and has recently been given NBEMS accreditation for DNB in Medicine.