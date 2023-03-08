Job aspirants protest against JKSSB in Srinagar, demand ban on Aptech for conducting exams

Srinagar, Mar 8: Scores of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) job aspirants gathered here in Press Enclave on Wednesday to protest against the purported grant of contract to APTECH Ltd. for conduct of various exams.

The protesters, as reported by GNS, demanded that the LG administration must investigate as to why paper leaks and scams only occur in Kashmir.

“All blacklisted companies should be banned in Jammu and Kashmir, until action is taken against these blacklisted companies, no student will sit for any competitive exams,” the protestors said.