‘Job extravaganza, infrastructure build up’ | Govt claims not visible on ground: Omar

Addressing the meeting, Omar Abdullah said that public sentiments and feelings have no meaning for the government in the present era. “We only get to see shoddy PR, nothing is being done to win people's hearts. Claims made by government with regards to job extravaganza, infrastructure build up are not visible on ground,” he said. Omar Abdullah said that the 'people of Jammu and Kashmir are currently facing numerous problems, but nothing is being done to mitigate them.