‘Job extravaganza, infrastructure build up’ | Govt claims not visible on ground: Omar

Srinagar, June 27 : Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice president Omar Abdullah has said that the government claims regarding job extravaganza and infrastructure build up are not visible on the ground.
According to a press note, Omar was addressing NC’s south zone meeting at Daksum in Kokernag.
In addition to organisational issues and programs, the current political situation, various other issues like unemployment, administrative apathy, development deficit, plight of horticulturalists, ration crises, and increasing drug abuse were discussed at length by the participants.
Addressing the meeting, Omar Abdullah said that public sentiments and feelings have no meaning for the government in the present era. “We only get to see shoddy PR, nothing is being done to win people's hearts. Claims made by government with regards to job extravaganza, infrastructure build up are not visible on ground,” he said. Omar Abdullah said that the 'people of Jammu and Kashmir are currently facing numerous problems, but nothing is being done to mitigate them.