Job fair inaugurated at Kupwara

Kupwara. Aug 29: The District Employment and Counseling Centre (DE&CC), Kupwara, Tuesday, organised a day-long job fair at Town Hall Kupwara.
The fair was inaugurated by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan. Addressing the youth, she said that unemployed youth of the district should take benefit of employment generation programmes like PMEGP, Mumkin, Tejaswini, HADP etc.
The DDC emphasised that youth should aware themselves of different employment generation schemes and programmes and seek proper help and counseling from concerned departments.
The DDC directed officers of concerned departments to ensure timely reach-out to the unemployed youth and spread information about employment generation programmes on a regular basis.
Ayushi directed concerned line departments to organise a mega Job fair in coming months and bring more companies to Kupwara so that more and more youth get employment opportunities.
On the occasion, the DDC inspected registration counters of LIC, SBI, Department of Fisheries, DIC Kupwara, EDI, DE&CC and Handicrafts department.
The programme was attended by Assistant Director Employment, and officers of line departments and unemployed youth of the district.