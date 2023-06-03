Joint Director Information Kashmir reviews functioning of deptt

Srinagar, June 3: The Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam today convened a meeting in his office chamber to review the functioning of the department.
At the outset, the meeting discussed arrangements to be put in place by the department for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) - 2023. The field officers of the department apprised the Joint Director of the arrangements put in place by the department along the Pahalgam and Baltal axis to the holy cave.
The Joint Director Information directed the field officers to put all the arrangements in place especially deployment of requisite staff and other logistics including installation of public addressing system at designated locations in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts well within the stipulated time. He asked the concerned to ensure glitch-free arrangements at all the identified places for smooth facilitation of the Yatries.
The meeting also discussed the annual Cultural Plan 2023-24 of Kashmir province. The Joint Director instructed the concerned to organise theme based cultural programmes on beneficiary oriented schemes, flagship programmes and other self-employment schemes of the government and ensure that the message is disseminated to all especially target audiences.
He also directed the Public Relations section of the department to give wide publicity through various media platforms including social media to such programmes and success stories of various entrepreneur beneficiaries of government schemes so that cent percent saturation is achieved under such government programmes.
The field officers assured the chair that all the issues discussed will be implemented in a coordinated and effective manner. The meeting also discussed other agenda points and departmental issues, and the Joint Director said that all the issues will be redressed subsequently.