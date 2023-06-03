Joint Director Information Kashmir reviews functioning of deptt

At the outset, the meeting discussed arrangements to be put in place by the department for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) - 2023. The field officers of the department apprised the Joint Director of the arrangements put in place by the department along the Pahalgam and Baltal axis to the holy cave.

The Joint Director Information directed the field officers to put all the arrangements in place especially deployment of requisite staff and other logistics including installation of public addressing system at designated locations in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts well within the stipulated time. He asked the concerned to ensure glitch-free arrangements at all the identified places for smooth facilitation of the Yatries.