Joint Director Information, Mohd Aslam appointed as nodal officer for G-20 summit

“With reference to minutes of the meeting dated 16-02-2023 and directions issued on 8-05-2023 during review of preparations for G-20 summit, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Mohd Aslam (JKAS) Joint Director Information, Kashmir (Contact No. - +91-9419000155) shall be the Nodal officer & Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for the forth-coming G-20 Summit in the UT of J&K,” read an order issued today.

His roles and responsibilities would be “to ensure proper implementation of the Comprehensive Media plan prepared by DIPR, covering all activities for information dissemination and proper coverage of the G-20 event,” and “to ensure proper coordination and liaison with Tourism Department and other stakeholders as required.