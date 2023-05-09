Kashmir

Joint Director Information, Mohd Aslam appointed as nodal officer for G-20 summit

His roles and responsibilities would be “to ensure proper implementation of the Comprehensive Media plan prepared by DIPR, covering all activities for information dissemination and proper coverage of the G-20 event,
"The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues."
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 09: Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed Mohd Aslam, Joint Director Information, Kashmir, as the nodal officer and ‘single point of contact’ for upcoming G-2- summit in J&K UT.

“With reference to minutes of the meeting dated 16-02-2023 and directions issued on 8-05-2023 during review of preparations for G-20 summit, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Mohd Aslam (JKAS) Joint Director Information, Kashmir (Contact No. - +91-9419000155) shall be the Nodal officer & Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for the forth-coming G-20 Summit in the UT of J&K,” read an order issued today.

His roles and responsibilities would be “to ensure proper implementation of the Comprehensive Media plan prepared by DIPR, covering all activities for information dissemination and proper coverage of the G-20 event,” and “to ensure proper coordination and liaison with Tourism Department and other stakeholders as required.

