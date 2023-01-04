Joint inspection of drugs sale outlets held

Bandipora, Jan 4: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed, a joint team of Legal Metrology, Drugs Control department and other concerned inspected Drug sale outlets of Aloosa, Kaloosa and other adjacent areas of the district. During the inspection, 15 drug stores were inspected out of which two drug stores were booked by Legal Metrology Department and a fine of Rs 2000 was imposed on spot for violation of Legal Metrology packaged rules. Drugs Control department also seized five drug stores who were found running illegally and issued notice to eight drug stores for non maintenance of records and other legal formalities.