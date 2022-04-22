Joint security review meeting for Amarnath Yatra 2022 held

During the meeting a detailed security review of all locations enroute including Transit camps, Base camps at Baltal and Domail were taken. Senior officers also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and availability of parking places. Disaster management plan was also reviewed.

SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, briefed in detail about security arrangements to be put in place on yatra route, transit camps and base camps for smooth upcoming Yatra 2022 and various challenges and issues of concern.