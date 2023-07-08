Joint strategy against drug addiction needed : Qayoom Wani

Srinagar, July 8: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil society forum(JKCSF) Abdul qayoom Wani today said that it is high time to chalk out a joint strategy against drug addiction and other social evils.According to a press note he was addressing a one day general council meeting of leaders and executive members of JKCSF here. In the meeting all the leaders expressed serious concern over the increase in drug addiction, social evils, moral degradation, in the society and stressed for collective fight and strategy to root out the menace from the society.