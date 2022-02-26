Journalist Fahad Shah gets interim bail till March 12

Srinagar, Feb 26: A Special Court in Srinagar granted 15-days interim bail to journalist Fahad Shah who was arrested for allegedly sharing anti-national content on social media.
After hearing the prosecution, and defence counsel UmairRonga, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge TADA and POTA, Srinagar, presided over by Manjeet Singh Manhas said that the accused was granted interim bail.
The court admitted Shah to interim bail up to March 12 on furnishing bail bonds with one surety. The Court put conditions on Shah which include that he should appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) and cooperate with the IO as and when directed.
“The accused person should not induce witnesses or the prosecution directly or indirectly and should not temper with the evidence of the prosecution,” the court said.
It said that the accused should not commit similar offences shortly.
“The accused should not leave the state without seeking prior permission of the court and will not change his residence during the said period. Any violation of the aforesaid conditions should warrant cancellation of the bail,” the court said.