Journalist Fahad Shah gets interim bail till March 12

After hearing the prosecution, and defence counsel UmairRonga, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge TADA and POTA, Srinagar, presided over by Manjeet Singh Manhas said that the accused was granted interim bail.

The court admitted Shah to interim bail up to March 12 on furnishing bail bonds with one surety. The Court put conditions on Shah which include that he should appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) and cooperate with the IO as and when directed.